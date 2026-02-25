Video shows stolen truck suspect ramming Glendale officers, driving wrong way

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is facing charges after police say he stole a truck, rammed into officers, and drove off while driving in the wrong direction of traffic.

Just after 4 p.m. on January 5, Glendale police officers were alerted about a stolen truck at a car wash. When officers arrived, they located the suspect vacuuming the inside of the stolen truck.

When he was confronted, police body-camera video shows him jumping back into the truck as officers drew their weapons.

The suspect rammed into a police cruiser while trying to get away, and in the process, nearly pinned an officer between two vehicles.

glendale pd

As the suspect drove away, he went in the wrong direction of traffic, nearly hitting other drivers.

glendale pd

A few days after the initial incident, Glendale police officers tracked the suspect, identified as John Graff, at a house and arrested him.

Official charges against Graff have not been announced.

Details regarding the stolen truck have not been provided.