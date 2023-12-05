Video shows moment Glendale 'street preacher' was shot, suspect search continues

GLENDALE, AZ — As the search for a suspect continues, Glendale police have released a surveillance video showing the moment a pastor was shot in November.

During one evening last month, 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was "street preaching" for a church when someone shot him at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues.

A video released Tuesday shows Schmidt at the corner of the intersection when he falls to his knees as traffic continues through the area.

The video in the player below shows footage that may be difficult for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised:

Pastor shot in Glendale

A suspect has not been caught and police say they are actively investigating leads. Glendale police believe there are more witnesses to the shooting and are asking them to come forward.

Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

Police have not provided an official update on Schmidt's condition, but Victory Chapel First Phoenix, as well as his wife, have both stated he remains in critical condition.

Victory Chapel First Phoenix has set up a fundraiser for Schmidt's family, click here if you would like to donate.