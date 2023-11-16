Police investigating after a man was shot near 51st and Peoria avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt at a major intersection Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a hospital for reports of someone who had been assaulted. However, when responding officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The shooting reportedly took place at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues around 6 p.m.

Police say the victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect is outstanding and police say they are actively investigating leads.

Officials have not confirmed any further information about the incident.