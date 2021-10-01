Valley mom pens books helping others navigate through cancer diagnosis

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley mom is turning her battle with breast cancer into a passion and a way to help all of us heal.

Marci Greenberg Cox was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer in 2018.

Immediately, she started writing and self-published a children's book so that young kids, just like hers, would have a resource to help them navigate through this new normal.

"I want kids to understand that even though Mommy looks different with all these changes, she's still the same mommy," explains Greenberg. "She still loves you. She can still do everything with you, as much as she can. You might have to help her, bring her a blanket while she's recuperating, pick up your toys. It kind of touches base with all that stuff but, in the end, mommy is still the same person."

Since we last spoke to Marci in January, she has gone on to publish four more books! One serves as a workbook to her children's book, another is a guide on how to navigate the cancer process if you yourself are diagnosed.

"I’m still going through the emotions and still dealing with it. When I go to the doctor, when I find a bump, I go, 'Oh my God! Is it back? Or is it somewhere else in my body? Or maybe it’s a different cancer?' And I still have those feelings and emotions and I’m working through that, so my journey is still not over."

To check out any of Marci's five books, head to Amazon.

If you'd like to meet Marci, she will be at the Check for a Lump Pink 5K on October 2 in Phoenix and at the Making Strides at Tempe Beach Park on Oct. 23.

She'll also host a book signing at the Barnes and Noble at Norterra on October 9.