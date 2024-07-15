Two people seriously hurt after double shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two men are seriously hurt after a double shooting in Glendale Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to a home in the area of 51st and Glendale avenues for reports of a shooting just after 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures on two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding a potential shooter at this time.

