GLENDALE, AZ — Two pedestrians are seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Glendale Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road just before 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians.

Police say two people were crossing the street mid-block when they were hit.

Both were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

59th Avenue is shut down in the area while the incident is under investigation.