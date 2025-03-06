Two juveniles seriously hurt in shooting near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say two juveniles suffered serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were first called to the scene near 59th and Olive avenues around 10:30 p.m. to check out reports of shots fired.

Two juveniles were found with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Glendale police say "subjects" were also seen running from the area, but there's no word on whether anyone was taken into custody in connection to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.