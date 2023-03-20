Taylor Swift fan travels from Tulsa for 'Eras' tour kickoff

Blanca Delgado is a huge Taylor Swift fan, but she's not only in love with her music, she credits the 12-time Grammy award-winning singer with helping her fall in love with her now husband!

"He had a picture of himself at a Taylor Swift concert and it was during her 1989 tour and I had also gone to that concert so I reached out to him about it and we started talking in lyrics and that's when I was like green flags, green flags," said Delgado.

And when Delgado found out Taylor would be kicking off her Eras tour in Glendale, she knew she had to go, even though she lives more than 1,000 miles away in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But all the music, magic, and memories come at a cost. Delgado tells ABC15 she spent about $1,600 to go to both Friday and Saturday's shows. Thankfully, she stayed with a friend in Tucson to help save money.