Police asking for help after body of unidentified teen found in Glendale backyard

The body was reportedly found in early June near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 26, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a body believed to be that of a teenage boy.

Police said Wednesday that the body was found in the backyard of a home near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road on June 8.

The body is believed to be that of a “juvenile male” possibly around 15-16 years old. The boy had brown hair and was about 6 feet tall.

Sketches from the police department show the boy appears to have had a metal "lingual bar" on his teeth from dental work, as well as tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 623-930-3000.

ABC15 has reached out to police for more information on this case.

