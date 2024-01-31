Police and self-defense experts encourage conversation after attempted kidnapping

GLENDALE, AZ — Police and self-defense experts are now encouraging Valley parents to talk to their kids after an alleged attempted kidnapping in the Valley last week.

Glendale police said an 11-year-old eluded a man Friday as she was walking to school. On Monday, police said the girl was able to get away and told adults once she arrived at Sunset Elementary.

Police said details and surveillance video helped officers arrest a 37-year-old man just hours later.

The surveillance video of the close call has been shared and seen across the country.

Attempted kidnapping caught on surveillance video

Dr. Hanifah Muhammad told ABC15 she had not seen the video until ABC15 crews showed her Tuesday.

She said it's those situations she's afraid of, and that's why her kids are enrolled at Uneed Martial Arts.

"As a mother I need to know if somebody tries to get my children, they have a fighting chance," said Dr. Muhammad.

Co-owner of Uneed Martial Arts, Joe Martinelli, said one of their locations is just a few miles from where the attempted kidnapping took place.

"It's something that I’m constantly talking to my families about," said Martinelli.

He told ABC15 he saw the video over the weekend and immediately clicked on it.

"A lot of people, when you’re in a stressful situation, they freeze," said Martinelli. "She didn’t waste any time. She didn’t ask any questions. She just ran."

Martinelli told ABC15, that when he was growing up his family used to practice situations like this. Those exercises inspired his school's anti-abduction training.

At least once a year, their teachers put kids in situations where they learn to fight back.

"You don’t have to be a black belt to save your life," said Martinelli. Small little tips, something you can remember, can save your life or causing a commotion."

Martinelli told ABC15 he hopes parents look into martial arts. He also shared some other advice for parents, including coming up with "passwords" only trusted adults have and open conversations about safety outside the home and on social media.

