Man in custody accused of attempting to kidnap fifth-grade student in Glendale Friday

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a fifth grader on her way to school Friday morning.

Glendale police say the incident happened near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

In a letter from Sunset Elementary School officials obtained by ABC15, they say a car pulled up to the girl, and a man got out and lunged at her.

The girl ran away and caught up with three other students walking to school.

She reported the incident to school officials who then called police.

Police say they obtained video footage and were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and faces attempted kidnapping charges.

School leaders provided the following safety tips for students and parents:

For students:



Stay alert and cautious. Stay off of cell phones and be aware of your surroundings.

Travel to and from school in groups, do not travel alone.

Do not talk to strangers.

Do not approach strangers.

Do not go anywhere with a stranger, no matter the reason he or she may give.

For parents:

