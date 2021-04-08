Phoenix man faces charges in deadly hit-and-run in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A Phoenix man has been arrested and faces a charge for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in March that forced another vehicle into a canal, killing that driver.

Glendale police said A. Valdez Herrera, 23, of Phoenix was driving westbound on Maryland Avenue early March 30 when he ran a red light at 99th Avenue and struck a white pick-up truck, driven by Leuanna Christensen, 50.

The impact of the crash caused Christensen’s truck to roll on its side and into a canal, police said. She died.

Christensen's family, through a police spokesperson, declined an interview.

Provided by family, Glendale PD Leauna Christensen

Police said Herrera was seen walking away from his vehicle after the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible cause.

Because he left his wallet in the vehicle, officers were able to find out where he lived, found evidence of the crash, and placed him under arrest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

On Wednesday, Herrera self-surrendered and was booked into jail for failure to remain on scene of a fatal accident.

Additional charges are possible.