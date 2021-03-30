PD: Driver left scene after deadly crash into Glendale canal

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say one person is dead after a crash into a canal early Tuesday morning.

Officials say a car traveling westbound on Maryland Avenue struck a truck that was headed southbound on 99th Avenue. The impact of the crash sent the truck into the canal, killing the driver.

The driver of the car reportedly left the vehicle at the scene but fled before police arrived to investigate the crash.

The driver of the truck has not been identified.

Police say the intersection of 99th and Maryland avenues is expected to remain closed through the morning commute.