One person hurt after shooting involving Glendale PD near 59th Ave and Thunderbird Rd

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is hurt after a shooting involving Glendale police officers near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the area regarding an individual with an order of protection against him who was not leaving.

At the scene, a suspect barricaded himself inside the home. A short time later police say the suspect fired shots toward officers who then fired back.

The suspect was "critically injured" and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving police this week. Two Phoenix police officers were injured near 16th Street and McDowell Road on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

