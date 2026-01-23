One person dead and another injured after crash at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues Friday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is dead and another injured after a crash at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues in Glendale.

Glendale police say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues on Friday morning.

According to police, one of the drivers has died, and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed in both directions and police say it is expected ot be shut down for several hours.

It is unknown what led to the crash.