GLENDALE, AZ — A person is dead after being pulled from a canal in Glendale Saturday night.

Crews were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road for reports of a person in a canal.

The caller told police they believed the person fell in.

When police arrived, they pulled the person out of the water and attempted CPR.

The individual, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.