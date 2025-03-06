Local officials celebrate opening of Glendale affordable housing project

GLENDALE, AZ — Local officials are celebrating the opening of a new affordable housing community in Glendale.

The Centerline on Glendale has 368 units of multi-family housing and will include a community kitchen, increasing accessibility to food in the area.

It’s part of Maricopa County’s $500 million effort to make housing more accessible in the Valley. American Rescue Plan Act funds also helped put the project in motion.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Mayor Jerry Weiers, and other city leaders attended a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Other affordable housing facilities, Solana Villas, opened in late February in Buckeye, and Acacia Heights II also recently opened in Phoenix.