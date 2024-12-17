Glendale PD searching for suspects in November 5 home invasion

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed home invasion.

On November 5, police say three males arrived at a home and busted through the door near 57th and Missouri avenues.

The suspects arrived in a silver 4-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL.

Police say the suspects were armed with guns and once inside the home they held two adults and two children at gunpoint.

One of the victims, a man, was struck in the head with a gun, causing it to fire. The "projectile" grazed the man's head.

The home was ransacked and about 15 minutes later the suspects left with money and belongings.

Glendale police have not identified the suspects and are asking for the public's help.

If anyone has any information regarding these suspects or the vehicle involved, please reach out to Glendale Police by calling 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).