GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near 51st and Glendale avenues sometime before 4 p.m.

Officials say no officers were injured.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what led to the shooting.

Police say the area from Glendale to Orangewood avenues will remain closed.

