Glendale girl honored for saving younger brother from drowning

Unfortunately, one moment is all it takes for a fun time to turn tragic.

One Glendale family is extra thankful to have each other after a young girl’s quick thinking saved her brother’s life.

On Sunday, April 23rd, the Holmstrom children took a dip in their backyard pool. Suddenly, 3-year-old Laiken told his sisters he wasn’t feeling well. At that point, 9-year-old Tenley said he was underwater.

As Laiken wore his floaties, he went unconscious and his head went into the water. That’s when Tenley noticed and quickly pulled him out of the pool and started CPR.

TiinaLiisa, the children's mother, was nearby and took over CPR.

“I think I’m still in shock. And I think I’ll still be in shock for a long time. It hits you in waves. Like, oh wait, we almost lost him. Is it real? You just go through those emotions all over again,” TiinaLiisa told ABC15.

Thankfully, Laiken is alive today thanks to his older sister. Outcomes like these are what first responders hope for, but that doesn’t always happen.

Tenley said she also learned other lifesaving skills from the fire pal program, a partnership with Glendale Fire that educates kids on what to do in emergencies.

“This is the best outcome we could hope for. Responding to them, you get the rough ones, you get the bumpy ones, you get the ones that stick with you. For me, this one was a win, and we’ve had them where they’re not. That’s tough,” said Todd Armfield, a firefighter and paramedic with the City of Phoenix, who also responded to the scene.

On that day, Phoenix firefighters went to the scene, because they work with the City of Glendale on calls they can’t get to.

Already this year, five children have drowned in the Valley, with two just this past weekend.

As the weather warms up, first responders urge parents to be attentive, make sure kids wear floaties if they can’t swim and have a pool fence up.

Learning CPR is also a great safety measure, just like Tenley did from her mom.

“If Tenley hadn’t done what she did… I think we had a guardian angel, I really do. Because he was gone. He was not with us,” Tiinaliisa said.

Because of Tenley’s quick actions, the Glendale Mayor gave her a special coin and recognized her for her heroic act.

The Phoenix Fire Department also honored her with a Citizen Lifesaving Award.

“I’m glad he’s doing okay because I don’t know what I would do without him,” Tenley said of her brother.