Four kids hospitalized after being found in poor living conditions near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Multiple children are hospitalized after reportedly being found in poor living conditions at an apartment complex in Glendale Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after 8 a.m. while officers were conducting a search warrant in connection to a vehicle theft case.

Four kids were discovered to be living in poor conditions and were taken to hospitals for treatment. The extent of their medical conditions is not yet known.

Glendale police say a woman at the scene was arrested and an investigation is underway.

