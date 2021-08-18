FD: 1-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale Tuesday evening.

When emergency crews arrived at the boy's home near 59th and Olive avenues, a family member was doing CPR on the young boy.

Firefighters took over life-saving measures and rushed the boy to the hospital.

Officials say the child was reportedly left in the living room while his parent went to the restroom. When the parent returned, the child was nowhere to be found. After a quick search, the boy was found in the pool. It's unclear at this time how long the boy was underwater.

Firefighters say the pool was fenced in, so they are unsure how he got access to the water. His current condition is unknown.

On Tuesday, authorities said a 3-year-old girl died after being pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday night.