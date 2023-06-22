Family looking for closure weeks after Glendale father was killed in hit-and-run

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver over the Memorial Day weekend and more than three weeks later, his family is still searching for answers.

Argelia Silva Richard tells ABC15 her brother, Rogelio Silva, was killed on May 28 in the early morning hours while riding his bike near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“It’s been really hard on our family and I just hope that (the person responsible) has some type of conscious and comes forward, or someone who helped that person, a neighbor,” she said.

She says the father of two would often ride his bike to the gas station to grab donuts in the morning or ride to the park near his house.

“He was a person, he was a father, he was a son, he was a brother, he was a cousin. He was very loved. He was a great friend,” she said. “He grew up in that neighborhood and there’s a lot of people that need closure and we’re not going to stop until we get closure.”

The Glendale Police Department has not publicly released any surveillance images showing a suspected vehicle involved.

A department spokesperson told ABC15 it is still an active investigation and investigators have been following up on leads and tips.

If you have a tip, you are asked to call the Glendale Police Department’s non-emergency line.

According to the Glendale Police Department, 13 pedestrians and four bicyclists were killed within city limits last year. So far this year, police say there have been seven deadly pedestrian crashes in Glendale.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with unexpected costs.