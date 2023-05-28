Man dead after reported hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say around 5:30 a.m., they received a call about a man lying on the ground, possibly dead near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the north side of Camelback Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the area.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Camelback Road is closed between 67th and 75th Avenues as police investigate. The closure is anticipated to last through the morning.