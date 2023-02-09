Doorbell video catches couple being run over by a truck in Glendale neighborhood

A neighbor spoke with ABC15 after her surveillance camera caught a couple being struck by a truck in a Glendale neighborhood.

Linda Gourley has lived in her Glendale home near 51st Avenue and Bell Road for 50 years.

Gourley says what happened Monday morning down her street strikes a nerve.

"To know that somebody was on the street, and I felt like he was almost stalking,” Gourley recalled. “He was so slow. It wasn't normal."

RELATED: Police: Man intentionally hit two people with truck near 47th Avenue and Bell Road

Her Ring doorbell video captured a dark grey GMC truck following the couple just after 7:30 a.m.

She showed the video to ABC15 and said, "You can just take a glimpse of them, but you could see that they were walking and he's still following them to the corner."

Seconds later, in separate footage, the couple is seen walking down the sidewalk when suddenly the driver of the truck, 49-year-old Refugio Torres, speeds up and barrels into the woman.

The impact, sent her shoe flying, as Torres drove away.

"It was bad enough to see him hit the first go-round but to know that he turned around and came back,” said Gourley. “It was like, ‘What in the world is going on?’"

The male victim attempted to run away, but then the truck Torres was driving slammed him through a home's brick wall.

In the video, the man's leg can be seen in the rubble while neighbors attempted to help and called 911.

Meanwhile, Phoenix police found Torres at a home down the street. Court documents say Torres told police, he was having issues with his brain and the devil told him to kill three people.

The male victim said Torres started following the two from a nearby strip mall, which matches Gourley’s video.

In the meantime, the man hit has a broken leg and ribs. The woman has a brain bleed and is not able to speak.