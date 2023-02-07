Police: Man intentionally hit two people with truck near 47th Avenue and Bell

PHOENIX — Police say a man was arrested after intentionally hitting a man and woman with his truck Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near 47th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials were called to the area for a crash involving a truck and multiple pedestrians. When emergency crews arrived, a man and a woman were found at the scene with serious injuries.

Police say the truck involved in the crash left the scene but was found at a nearby home.

Police detained 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres and investigators believe Torres struck the pair on purpose.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

Torres was booked into jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault. It’s not yet known how he is connected to the two victims.

The victims are expected to be OK.