DID YOU WIN? Someone who bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Glendale is nearly $200k richer!

GLENDALE, AZ — Someone who bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Glendale for Wednesday's drawing is a whole lot richer today!

Arizona Lottery officials say someone who bought a ticket at the Chevron location near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive won nearly $180,000.

Wednesday's Fantasy 5 numbers were 12, 16, 22, 28, and 39.

The winner has until late December to claim their jackpot-winning prize, according to the Arizona Lottery's website.

The lottery program also says that over $300,000 worth of other prizes remain unclaimed across the state.

Six Powerball prizes worth $50,000 each are still unclaimed, along with three $10,000 Mega Millions wins.

Two of those Mega Millions prizes must be claimed in the next 30 days, one must be claimed by July 31 and the other by August 4.

You can view the full list of unclaimed prizes by clicking here.