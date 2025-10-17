Charlie Kirk memorial cost Glendale taxpayers $493,000

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale taxpayers are on the hook for nearly half a million dollars from the memorial for conservative leader Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21.

The event, put on to honor the life of the Turning Point USA co-founder after his murder at a Utah university, drew in some of the biggest political names in the country, from members of Congress and conservative influencers to the President of the United States.

The event has resulted in a $493,000 bill for Glendale taxpayers, according to invoices shared by the City of Glendale with ABC15. The story was first reported by The Arizona Republic.

The City of Glendale's Deputy City Manager, Rick St. John, told ABC15 on Thursday that the city expects the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, which owns the stadium, and ASM Global, which manages the stadium, will pay their invoices.

"I’ve been assured by leadership in both venues that the invoices will be paid," St. John said.

Most of the cost from the bill came from police overtime, at about $351,000. Other costs included fire services at about $43,700, ambulance at about $8,800, barricades at about $65,000, and sanitation at about $7,400.

Most Glendale taxpayers ABC15 spoke with hoped that the city would be successful in recouping the money.

"It really wasn't up to them to make this decision," said Glendale resident Tami, who was shocked by the cost of the event on public services. "I know it was important for the day to keep safety, considering the situation it was, but I mean, I don't know."

Meanwhile, Steven, who attended the memorial, said he felt the event was "an incredible thing" and the costs "had to be done."

"There was a lot of benefits to businesses and people involved with it. It was awesome," he said. "It put [the City of Glendale] majorly on the map."