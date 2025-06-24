Watch Now
21-year-old woman killed in Glendale, police searching for hit-and-run driver

At 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Bell Road for an injured person
Tony Marie Gonzales
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 21-year-old woman.

At 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 71st Avenue and Bell Road for an injured person.

While on the scene, officers learned a woman was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital where she died. She has been identified as 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzales.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle and driver.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness, 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

