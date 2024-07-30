Former West Valley youth swim coach arrested, accused of recording minors

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a former youth swim coach is accused of secretly recording student-athletes in bathrooms.

Police say David Laudati, 41, was arrested Monday on voyeurism charges in connection to incidents reported in 2023.

Newington Police Department David Laudati

According to police, in September 2023, a parent contacted officers to report that her 14-year-old daughter was changing clothes after swim practice when she noticed a cell phone in the bathroom at the Center on Main facility where Laudati had just finished coaching. Police say the phone was in a backpack's mesh pocket in the bathroom and the screen was on, showing what the camera was recording.

Two days later, a search warrant was served at the coach's Goodyear home and his electronics were analyzed. Investigators found several photos showing partially undressed or undressed minors in the Center on Main bathroom and Litchfield Park Recreation Center locker room.

Laudati was reportedly coaching the Arizona Dolphins team and was also found to be coaching at Millenium High School in Goodyear.

Three victims, between 14 and 17 years old, were identified, police say.

A Grand Jury indicted Laudati earlier this month on multiple counts of voyeurism and attempt to commit voyeurism. U.S. Marshals located him at a home in Connecticut and took him into custody. He is expected to be extradited back to Maricopa County.