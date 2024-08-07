Fire burns dozens of palm trees at West Valley farm

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Dozens of palm trees were charred Wednesday morning after a quick-moving fire at a tree farm in the West Valley.

Aerial footage of the area shows lines of palm trees completely burnt up after the fire early Wednesday morning.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the blaze. The number of palm trees burned is not known at this point, but it appears to be at least dozens.

We have reached out to Rural Metro fire officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.