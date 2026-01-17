Man in critical condition after shooting in El Mirage home Saturday morning

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being shot inside a home in El Mirage early Saturday morning.

El Mirage police responded to a house near Dysart and Greenway roads just before 6 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. No suspects are being sought at this time.

Two family members who were inside the home when the shooting happened are working with investigators, according to police.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and updates will be shared as more information becomes available.