Investigation into shots fired near officers two days in a row in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Officials say a portion of Grand Avenue was blocked off Friday morning for an investigation into shots fired near officers two nights in a row.

The incidents took place about 24 hours apart near Grand and 113th avenues in El Mirage.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, two El Mirage Police Department officers were at the QuikTrip store after completing a service call, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

The officers heard at least two gunshots in the area and asked for backup, not knowing if the shots were directed at them. This happened about 24 hours after gunfire struck a DPS patrol vehicle.

In the first incident, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a DPS trooper was investigating an abandoned vehicle when a gunshot was heard. The trooper discovered a bullet hole in the patrol vehicle, but no suspects were located.

DPS vehicle struck by gunfire in El Mirage

El Mirage PD, DPS, and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are at the scene conducting a search, but so far have not located any possible suspects.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident and it's not known if the situations are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.