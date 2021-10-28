DPS investigating after gunshot in El Mirage struck trooper's vehicle

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during an investigation late Wednesday night.

Officials say a trooper was called to the area of 113th and Grand avenues around 10:40 p.m. to check out an abandoned vehicle. Several minutes after arriving at the scene, DPS says a gunshot was heard in the area, with the round hitting the driver's door of the patrol car.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Traffic was shut down in the area during the investigation but has since been reopened.