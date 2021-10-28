Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsEl Mirage News

Actions

DPS investigating after gunshot in El Mirage struck trooper's vehicle

items.[0].videoTitle
No one was injured during the incident.
DPS
Posted at 4:52 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 08:38:45-04

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during an investigation late Wednesday night.

Officials say a trooper was called to the area of 113th and Grand avenues around 10:40 p.m. to check out an abandoned vehicle. Several minutes after arriving at the scene, DPS says a gunshot was heard in the area, with the round hitting the driver's door of the patrol car.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Traffic was shut down in the area during the investigation but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV