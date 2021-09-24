Police report released on missing geologist Daniel Robinson

BUCKEYE, AZ — On Thursday, Buckeye Police released its report about the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of geologist Daniel Robinson.

The 24-year-old went missing from a job site in a remote part of Buckeye on the morning of June 23. The report revealed what police learned in the days before and after his disappearance.

According to the report, family, friends and co-workers said that Robinson had been acting strangely in the days before he'd gone missing.

Robinson was last seen by a co-worker who said he arrived at the site and was "saying things that did not make sense" and suddenly left after about 15 minutes.

But in the days prior, the report said he was also behaving oddly with a woman he'd met while working a side job for a food delivery service.

During a delivery on June 12, a patron invited him to hang out at her home with her friend. In the days that followed texts revealed Robinson repeatedly showed up at the woman's home unannounced, after she asked him not to.

The report said he'd told family "that he was in love with her." Text messages showed the feelings were not reciprocated.

Robinson's state of mind regarding the woman he'd met was a recurring theme throughout the report.

The report also shows that family believes photos on his Instagram account had been removed since he'd gone missing.

While the new information provided no clear answers about what happened, his family believes it took police too long to start searching for Robinson in earnest.

"Once Daniel became missing, when we realized that... I think the quick action, wasn't quick enough," his father David Robinson told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

The report shows the family requested a helicopter search on June 24, the day after Robinson went missing, but was declined but eventually approved on June 25.

While Tempe Police were dispatched to check Robinson's apartment on June 24 they did not go inside. Police did not actually enter Robinson's home until July 7, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing.

Civil Air Patrol, which is comprised of volunteers who do air searches, was not contacted by police until July 7.

A rancher located Robinson's Jeep overturned in a ravine on July 19. Police said rough terrain prevented it from being seen from the air. His clothes, boots, phone, wallet, and keys were found inside.

The family hired its own private investigator and conducts its own searches with volunteers.

Robinson's brother Roger Cawley-Robinson told CNN he believes police are doing what they can to find him now but he fears it's too little, too late.

"Had they been quick about it in the beginning you know we wouldn't be here 3 months later still searching for my brother and still looking for answers," he said.