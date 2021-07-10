Man reported missing out of Buckeye, last seen over a month ago

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing more than a month ago.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel Robinson was last seen at his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway just north of Cactus Road on June 6.

Robinson did not tell anyone where he was going and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say he was last seen driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade into the desert area near the job site.

Detectives say they obtained a ping from his phone, but were unable to track it due to the phone being off or out of range. After obtaining his call records, they learned that he has not made any calls or texts after leaving the site.

Buckeye Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Please see the details below. pic.twitter.com/wmjDzdZwUh — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 25, 2021

His family, friends and co-workers say they in the days prior to his disappearance, he was not like himself, but say "there is no indication that he wished to harm himself or leave the area," police say.

Phoenix Firebird and BPD conducted searches and were unable to locate him or the vehicle.

Friday, the Arizona Civil Air Patrol and BPD conducted a widespread search in the air and on land and were also unsuccessful.

"A map of the search area covered is included which also depicts the job site and at this time, Detectives are working with Civil Air Patrol with plans to review the aerial photos and data to determine if further searches in that area are appropriate.

Buckeye Police Department has received multiple requests from citizens who wish to help. Maps showing the job site and last known location are attached.

IMPORTANT: If any members of the community intend to organize a search, please prepare accordingly for the extreme heat and challenging terrain.

While the support from the community is always appreciated, at this time, we are not asking the public to search the desert area, but to be alert for Daniel if you are in the area."

Buckeye Police Department