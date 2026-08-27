Man dead, teen hurt in shooting at Buckeye home near Verrado Way and McDowell Road

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye Police Department officials say a man is dead and his teenage daughter is hospitalized after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers were first called to the Sienna Hills neighborhood, near North Verrado Way & West McDowell Road, around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old girl was among the victims, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

The teen victim's father was found inside the home where he was pronounced dead.

Police say when officers arrived, a large group of people pointed out a possible suspect. The suspect, only identified as a man in his early 20s, was detained without incident and is being questioned.

According to preliminary information, officials believe the shooting may have occurred during a fight inside the family's home.

The investigation is ongoing.

