Man arrested, accused of stealing Buckeye city truck, assaulting two officers

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is in custody for allegedly stealing a City of Buckeye truck, crashing it and assaulting two officers.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Buckeye police officials say a man stole a city truck from a job site where crews were working near Baseline Road and 1st Avenue.

The man reportedly crashed the truck into an unoccupied vehicle parked about a block away. The suspect then tried to run away from the scene, but a city employee helped stop him until officers arrived.

Officials say the suspect assaulted two Buckeye officers as he was being taken into custody. Both officers suffered minor injuries. One of them was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

No other details were provided.