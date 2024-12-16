Grandmother jailed after deadly shooting of granddaughter in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a grandmother is accused of shooting and killing her granddaughter Sunday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the scene near Miller and Baseline roads around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned a grandmother, mother, and granddaughter were involved in some type of domestic violence incident when 71-year-old Debra Greene-Davis shot her granddaughter, 31-year-old Larkeya Elliott.

Despite life-saving efforts, Elliott died at the scene.

Davis was detained and has since been booked into jail. A handgun was recovered at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.