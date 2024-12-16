Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Grandmother jailed after deadly shooting of granddaughter in Buckeye

The incident happened near Miller and Baseline roads on Sunday afternoon
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Two killed in Buckeye crash near 307th Avenue and Lower River Road
Posted
and last updated

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a grandmother is accused of shooting and killing her granddaughter Sunday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the scene near Miller and Baseline roads around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned a grandmother, mother, and granddaughter were involved in some type of domestic violence incident when 71-year-old Debra Greene-Davis shot her granddaughter, 31-year-old Larkeya Elliott.

Despite life-saving efforts, Elliott died at the scene.

Davis was detained and has since been booked into jail. A handgun was recovered at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen