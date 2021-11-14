Family mourns teen shot to death in Buckeye, suspect still on the loose

BUCKEYE, AZ — A family is in mourning following a shooting that killed 16-year-old Efrain Escobar.

It happened Saturday morning in Buckeye and police say the shooter is still on the loose.

Now, the teenage victim’s family is demanding justice be served.

Angeline Carbajal says she was 9-years-old when her cousin Efrain was born.

She says she saw him as a brother and friend.

“It’s not going to be the same without him,” she told ABC15 in tears.

She says the family is looking for answers.

“But all we get is a hug and I’m sorry, but that’s not going to bring him back. It’s not going to bring him back,” she added.

On Saturday, just before two in the morning, police were called out to a large gathering outside a business in Buckeye.

Moments later, people began shooting and fled the area as officers pulled up.

Police say, 20 minutes later, another shooting took place a few miles down the road.

Officials add that Escobar was shot multiple times in a QT parking lot, near Yuma Road and Watson Road.

When officers got there, the suspect was gone.

“He was a really good kid. He didn’t ask for problems. He just wanted to have fun. Be with his family. His friends,” Carbajal told ABC15.

She says he was an up-and-coming football player, hoping to play the sport in college.

“His football games. That was the best. Everyone would go,” she said.

Carbajal tells ABC15, she can’t imagine walking into his home and not seeing him there.

This is what she says she’ll miss most:

“His hugs. Every time he’d see me, if I was standing, he’d come and give me a hug,” she added.

Now they’re just looking for the person who did this to their loved one.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants.

He was seen leaving the area in a blue 2010 to 2012 Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the side.

“We’re just asking for justice. For whoever did it to Efrain. Please just come forward. As we’re here in pain,” Carbajal told ABC15.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at (623) 349-6411 or 480- WITNESS to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.