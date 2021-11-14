PD: 17-year-old in custody after deadly shooting of another teen in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a teenager was taken into custody after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old early Saturday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Efrain Escobar died after he was shot multiple times in a QT parking lot, near Yuma Road and Watson Road. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators used surveillance video and help from witnesses who say the suspect made threats to the victim, who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the suspect and victim arrived separately at the shooting scene, and when the suspect learned the victim was there, he shot and killed him. Shots were also fired in the area when the victim's friend fired at the suspect, who left the scene.

The suspect, only identified by police as a 17-year-old boy, was found near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody without incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411 or Silent Witness.