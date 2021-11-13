Watch
Buckeye PD: Teen boy shot dead inside vehicle near Watson & Yuma roads

The Buckeye Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male dead near Watson and Yuma roads.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Nov 13, 2021
BUCKEYE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting in Buckeye that left a teenage boy dead.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a QuikTrip gas station near Watson and Yuma Roads in Buckeye for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived officers located the victim who had been shot inside a white vehicle.

Authorities tell ABC15 a shooter fired into the vehicle striking the boy who was inside with two other minors.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The relationship between the suspect and victim is unclear.

Further details haven't been released and an investigation by the Buckeye Police Department remains ongoing.

