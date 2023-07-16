Buckeye PD reports apparent heat-related death

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man in his 70s was found dead in the desert after his wife called police saying he went on a bike ride and did not arrive where the two agreed to meet. Buckeye officials believe it was a heat-related death.

Officials say the woman called police around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, telling them that her husband called because he had a flat tire while riding in a desert area near Sun City Festival. The couple had agreed to meet at a nearby fire station where she would pick him up, but he had not arrived.

Crews began searching for the man and found his body in the desert.

Officials say this incident appears to be a heat-related death, but the Medical Examiner's office will ultimately determine the cause of death.

According to a report released in June, 61.4% of heat-associated deaths in 2022 occurred among individuals over the age of 50 and males accounted for more than 80% of heat-associated death.