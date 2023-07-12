Maricopa County reports a dozen heat-associated deaths so far this summer

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Department of Public Health is reporting a dozen heat deaths so far in 2023.

A weekly heat report released by the department says 12 people have died due to heat as of July 11, with 55 additional deaths still under investigation.

The department says nine of this year’s deaths have been “heat caused” while three were “heat related.”

So far, none of the confirmed deaths have been indoors and the highest number of deaths have been victims ages 75 and older.

Maricopa County data shows half of the deaths have involved those who are homeless.

Data from the county also shows an uptick of deaths currently under investigation this heat season in the first part of July, when temperatures have been steadily staying high.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 12 days in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

In 2022, Maricopa County recorded 425 heat-related deaths. That number was up 25% from 2021, which had 339 heat-related deaths.

In an effort to mitigate heat-associated deaths, the city of Phoenix is offering up to $25,000 in grant money to small businesses, charities, nonprofits and other groups working on heat relief efforts. The deadline to apply is July 13 at 5 p.m.

Those looking to donate water or other heat relief supplies can donate to the Human Services Campus in Phoenix.

In addition, the city of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation offers the following tips:

