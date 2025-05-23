Buckeye man arrested after sexual contact with students at high school

BUCKEYE, AZ — A 26-year-old Buckeye man was arrested Thursday after a series of incidents involving sexual contact with high school students.

Buckeye police say 26-year-old Michael Armijo was taken into custody and booked into jail on multiple charges, including child sex trafficking, luring a minor, and sexual conduct with a minor.

Police first became aware of who they are calling a "sexual predator" when two students at Canyon View High School reported an unknown man acting inappropriately in a car parked next to them on campus on May 15.

Officials say a 15-year-old student also reported that the man approached her on May 9 when she was leaving school and offered her a ride home. The student said he took her to a back campus parking lot and had sexual contact with her before taking her home.

A school resource officer saw the suspect vehicle exiting one of the parking lots on May 22. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver told the officer he was dropping off a student and denied involvement in the indecent exposure incident. The officer reportedly cited the driver for a suspended license and issued a trespass notice banning him from campus.

Armijo was later taken into custody during a traffic stop near his Buckeye home.

Investigators learned the suspect has no connection to the school. They also found he was linked to an indecent exposure incident at a grocery store near Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.