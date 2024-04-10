Body found in Buckeye landfill, police working to identify remains

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating after a body was located at a landfill.

Police officials say at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, BPD responded to the Southwest Regional Landfill for reports of a body found.

The landfill is located along MC-85 in Buckeye.

Detectives are working to identify the remains but say it is of a man. A cause and manner of death hasn't been determined.

An investigation remains ongoing.

ABC15 is working to learn more details and will bring you any updates as soon as they come in.