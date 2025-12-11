Arizona cotton growers to receive federal aid

BUCKEYE, AZ — Arizona’s cotton farmers are facing one of their toughest harvests in decades, with falling prices and international tariffs squeezing growers across the state. Now, the federal government is stepping in with billions in financial assistance to help keep family farms afloat.

In Buckeye, cotton grower Todd Rovey says the challenges this year are unlike anything he’s seen in his career.

“This has been one of the worst farming years for cotton I've seen in the last 25-30 years,” Rovey said.

Arizona’s cotton industry depends heavily on exports, and one of the biggest buyers, China, imposed a 15% retaliatory tariff on U.S. cotton amid ongoing trade tensions. Farmers like Rovey say the impact has been immediate and severe.

“The majority of the cotton grown in the United States is exported,” Rovey said. “Obviously, China is the biggest player in the world. Losing your number one buyer is a big hit to your company. Can any company take a 20-30 percent hit on their sales? The answer is no.”

To help offset those losses, the Trump administration rolled out $12 billion in aid, calling it “bridge assistance” to support farmers while trade negotiations continue.

“The long-term solution is to have trade markets open,” said John Boelts with the Arizona Farm Bureau. “We look forward to those opportunities, and the administration is working on it.”

Boelts acknowledged that many farmers have been hurt by tariffs, but added that he believes issues with trade policy go back multiple administrations.

“Farmers and ranchers across the country have been displeased with how trade has gone for our country since the Nixon years. Our country was on more of a free trade footing. Many of our crops need to be traded in the world economy, so in order for us to be competitive, it’s great to get this bridge payment to help us out,” Boelts said.

While Rovey is grateful for the money, he says he wishes he didn’t need to take it.

“Unfortunately for us to survive, we have to force ourselves to take these dollars,” Rovey said.

He hopes the support, and eventually, improved trading conditions, will protect the legacy his family has built over generations.

“I want the next generation of my children to take this over. And in order for that to happen, this industry has to stay strong, otherwise it's going to go away.”

Farmers nationwide have until December 19th to apply for federal assistance.