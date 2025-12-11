New Zillow study: Phoenix among markets with highest year-over-year home value decline

A new study from Zillow shows the differences in home values around the country right now, noting that Phoenix is one of the housing markets seeing the biggest home value decline.

At the beginning of the month, Zillow published a look at home values nationally. Markets including Hartford, Connecticut, Milwaukee, and Cleveland have seen home values rise more than 4% year over year, making them among the top 10 markets with the largest rise in value.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is among the 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year drop in home values, seeing a 3.36% decline.

Austin, Tampa, Miami, and Orlando are the metro areas with the highest decline, with at least a 4.55% decline.

See the full list and data here.

In the video player above, ABC15's data analyst Garrett Archer looks deeper into these numbers and why Phoenix is among the metro areas with the highest year-over-year decline in home values.