Services to be held Tuesday for fallen Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Ruiz

AVONDALE, AZ — The funeral service for fallen Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Ruiz is taking place on Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Avondale.

The celebration of life is open to the public. The department says it will allow anyone to pay their respects and honor Ruiz's service.

Ruiz was 45 years old and with MCSO for nearly three years. His friends describe him as a kind-hearted soul and a hard worker.

Ruiz died last week after being attacked by a suspect while placing him in a holding cell at an Avondale substation.

Since that day, MCSO Chief Deputy Russ Skinner tells ABC15 the support from the community has been overwhelming. He says Tuesday's service, which will include a full law enforcement procession, will give Ruiz the recognition he deserves.

"To give them the full service, send them off with the dignity and respect that they deserve in honor of their service to the agency and the community means a lot," he said. "It helps bring closure. It definitely is again, to the level of being able to do something like this, is a huge honor to be apart of."

There will be numerous road closures surrounding St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Tuesday.

The service starts at 10:30 a.m.