Police searching for missing Avondale teen believed to be with 29-year-old man

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police need the public's help searching for a teen who went missing Sunday morning.

Police say 16-year-old Destiny Bateman was last seen at her home near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road around 1 a.m. and was reported missing about five hours later.

Bateman is described as being about five feet tall with red hair and brown eyes, weighing about 110 pounds, and wearing a black hat with "street life" inscribed on it, along with a black hoodie and grey pajama pants with teddy bear print.

It is suspected that Bateman ran away and was picked up by 29-year-old Isaac Martin. Police are describing him as her "possible boyfriend".

Martin is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

Police believe they are in Martin's vehicle, a silver 2016 Buick Encore with Arizona license plate BEA0TX.

Police say they have probable cause to arrest Martin for kidnapping Bateman.

Family told police that they had received a text from Bateman around 8:50 a.m. stating that they were traveling toward the Arizona-New Mexico border.

If you have any information on Bateman or Martin's whereabouts, you are asked to call Avondale police at 623-333-7001.